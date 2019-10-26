|
Carl Mark Johann Jr.
San Angelo - Carl Mark Johann Jr, 78, passed away peacefully on Friday October 25th, 2019. He was born in Dallas, Texas on August 16th, 1941 to Carl and Kathleen Johann. Mark spent his early years in Ann Arbor, Michigan and Portland, Oregon. He graduated from High School in Dallas, Texas in 1958. In his later years, he owned and operated West Texas Sealcoat. Mark was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching sports. His passion was his family and friends and spending time with those he loved. He was a charismatic, kind and outgoing man who loved to laugh and tell a good joke. Mark touched many lives. He was also a member of Lifepoint Baptist Church and he supported several local charities.
He is preceded in death by his son Tony Johann and his parents Carl and Kathleen Johann. He is survived by his son Steve Johann, his sister Gretchen Bryant Peters, and his grandson Tayler Johann of Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He is also survived by his beloved nieces Courtney Jaeckle and Christen Carroll and his nephew Matthew Bryant. He was dearly loved by all of his great nieces and nephews. Mark is also survived by his special friends Fran Fletcher and Willie Ohlemacher, plus the staff of Stripes Store #146. The family is forever grateful for the loving care he received during his final months from Yolanda Gomez, Olga Mendoza, Shannon Castaneda, Sylvia Rodriguez, and Sarah Martinez, along with Kindred Hospice.
Mark was loved by many and will be missed by all. He is under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home and a memorial service will be held at Lifepoint Baptist Church on a later date. Donations can be made to Meals for the Elderly.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019