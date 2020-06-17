Carl Monroe Lindsey



San Angelo - Carl Monroe Lindsey, 75, of San Angelo, TX, passed away peacefully at his home on June 16th after a courageous battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. Carl was born January 25th, 1945 to Mary and James M. Lindsey in Stephenville, TX. In 1985 he met Debbie (Halfacre) Lindsey of Odessa TX, and they wed August 22nd, 1988. Carl was in the grocery store business for most of his life serving as the director for grocery stores in Enid, OK and White House, TX before moving to San Angelo in 1990. Carl was Store Director of the Albertson's on College Hills from 1990 to 2011. Upon retirement from Albertson's in 2011 he started his encore career as a Correctional Officer at the Eden Detention Center. Carl found peace in the outdoors, fishing and hunting as often as he could. He was always up for a game of Dominoes and grilling some "secret" recipe he had found online. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren, always coming up with fun arts and craft projects for them to do together. Carl is preceded in death by his parents and sister Linda and survived by his wife Debbie, his brother Gene and wife Sandra, son's James and wife Missy, Jason and wife Laurie, daughter's Jennifer and husband Trevor, Jessica and husband Clint as well as granddaughters Kaylie, Victoria, Lauren, Hope, Kristal, Whitney, Taylor and James as well as numerous great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at Shannon Oncology and Dr. Cheruku for their tireless efforts during his final days.



Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm on Friday, June 19, 2020, at the funeral home with family present from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm to greet visitors (remember social distancing rules). Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.









