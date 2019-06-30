Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
Carl Trantham


1920 - 2019
Carl Trantham Obituary
Carl Trantham

San Angelo - Carl Trantham passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 99. Carl was born on January 28, 1920 to Lee Bolden Trantham and Addie Mae Epley Trantham. Carl was serving in the US Navy at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack.

Carl married Mildred Minnie Curry Trantham after WW2. They had two children, Sue Ann Trantham and Mark Curry Trantham.

He is survived by Sue and her children and grandchildren.

Carl is preceded in death by his parents, their son Mark and all of Carl's brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be all day on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am at the Mertzon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 30, 2019
