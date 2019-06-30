|
Carl Trantham
San Angelo - Carl Trantham passed away on June 27, 2019 at the age of 99. Carl was born on January 28, 1920 to Lee Bolden Trantham and Addie Mae Epley Trantham. Carl was serving in the US Navy at Pearl Harbor during the Japanese attack.
Carl married Mildred Minnie Curry Trantham after WW2. They had two children, Sue Ann Trantham and Mark Curry Trantham.
He is survived by Sue and her children and grandchildren.
Carl is preceded in death by his parents, their son Mark and all of Carl's brothers and sisters.
Visitation will be all day on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 am at the Mertzon Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 30, 2019