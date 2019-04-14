|
|
Carl Wilde
Ballinger - Carl James Wilde, 81, passed away on April 11, 2019 at his home in Rowena, Texas surrounded by his family. Carl was born to Andrew and Minnie (Willberg) Wilde on January 23, 1938. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1956. Following high school, he worked at various jobs including delivering propane, carpentering and working at various gins in West Texas during
the dry years. Carl bought into the family business in 1960. He married Jeanette Book on July 22, 1961 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Carl was a loving and faithful husband to Jeanette and together they raised three children. He served in the Army National Guard in Fort Polk, LA during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Returning to Rowena he operated the Wilde Gin Co., along with 4 generations of his family until 1996 when he retired and closed the Wilde Gin that
had served the Rowena area farmers for almost 100 years. Carl was also involved in farming and ranching in the Miles and Rowena area. He was a devote member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served in various volunteer positions. His greatest joys were his family, faith and close friends.
Carl is survived by his wife of 57 years, Jeanette and their children; Lisa Kasberg and husband Gerry of Birome, Darrell Wilde and wife Karen of Keller and Denise Medrano and husband Mario of Rowena. Carl was the proud Popo of eight grandchildren; Michael Kasberg and wife Kelli, Grace Kasberg, Dustin, Derek, and Lauren Wilde, Shelly Dufrene and husband Earl, and Rachel and Carrie Medrano and two great-granddaughters; Brinley and Rylee Dufrene. He is
also survived by his sister, Janet (Kozelsky) Watkins and husband Cliff of Rowena, brother-in-law Wayne Book and wife Judy of Atlanta GA and Debra Dickson and husband Doyle of Miles.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Joe Kozelsky, Jr. and special family friend Nancy Brosig.
Special thanks to his care givers in the last months of his life, Shelia Rumsey, Angie Huckabee, Bruce and Darlene Storms and the staff of Ballinger Home Health & Hospice.
Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Sunday, April 14th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday, April 15th at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
The family request memorials be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church or .
Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 14, 2019