Carll "Briscoe" Dunn
Granbury - August 19, 1938 - September 13, 2019
Carll "Briscoe" Dunn, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Briscoe was born in Ft. Worth, Tx. 81 years ago, son of H.B. and Dorothy Dunn of San Angelo, Tx. Briscoe graduated from Central High School in San Angelo, attended San Angelo College, and served in the U.S. Navy, 1957 to 1961. He spent 40 years in the insurance business in Granbury, Tx. Briscoe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Letty, daughters Kikee Kupper (husband Eric), of Aledo, Koree Massey (husband Steve) of Granbury, and grandchildren: Dustin Massey, Kaitlyn Kupper Evers (husband Ryan), Lauren Massey, Kristyn Kupper, and Kamryn Kupper. Memorial service will be held at Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury at 2pm, Friday, September 20th. Donations in Briscoe's memory may be made to: Hood County Cancer Services P.O. Box 221, Granbury, TX 76048 or Hood County YMCA.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 19, 2019