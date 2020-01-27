|
Carlos L. Garcia, Jr.
San Angelo - Carlos L. Garcia Jr. passed away January 23, 2020 at the age of 91. He was born 10 March 1928 in Houston, Texas to Rev. Carlos L. Garcia Sr. and Luisa Grado Garcia. He came to San Angelo in 1954 when his father was appointed pastor of Bethel Mexican Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding around town on his bicycle, listening to classical music, following figure skating and writing stories on his old Canon typewriter. He worked at Sitton's Cafeteria before joining Shannon Food Services, from which he retired in 1990. He enjoyed engaging with his nephew and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Hector F. Garcia, and two siblings who died in childhood. Survivors include his sister Rosaura G. Gonzales and her husband Tomas; sister-in-law Wendy Garcia, widow of brother Hector; nephew Carl; nieces Ofelia, Yolanda and husband John, Cynthia and husband Bill, Audra and husband Jeremy along with their son Sebastian. We will miss his quirky eccentricities.
The family is very grateful to the team at Hospice of San Angelo for their kindness and dedication. A graveside service will be held at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, on Feb. 1, 2020, with visitation to follow.
