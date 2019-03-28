|
|
Carlos Lopez
San Angelo, TX
Carlos Lopez was born May 2, 1931 in Melvin, Texas to Carlos and Santiaga Herrera Lopez. He joined the Air Force right after high school and served 20 years, both in the United States and abroad. He married Juanita Feliciano on January 10, 1953 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Senior MSGT Lopez retired from the US Air Force in 1969 and moved his family back to his home in Dole, Texas. After farming for a year, the family moved to San Angelo, Texas, and Carlos was employed in home construction. He and his son Carlos P. created C&C Construction, operating the firm for over 30 years.
He is preceded in death by a sister, Bertha Perez.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Juanita Lopez of San Angelo; two sons, Carlos P. Lopez of San Angelo and Michael (Jane) Lopez of Marble Falls; two daughters, Valerie J. Lopez of Uvalde and Linda M. (Jimmy) Ramoz of Keller, TX; two brothers, Guillermo Lopez of Doole and Gregorio Lopez of Fort Worth; four sisters, Tomas Benavidez and Herlinda Benavides, both of San Angelo, Concha Ramirez and Carolina Camargo of San Antonio; five grandchildren, Kahlina, Isabella, Jody, Matthew and Noa; and three great grandchildren, Isabella, Adon, and Landon.
In his retirement he took up quilting and cooking, often sharing his favorite recipes and making quilts for others.
Carlos was a loving and devoted husband, a caring and supportive father, and a proud grandfather who enjoyed nothing more than spending time with and making his grandchildren laugh. There is no greater measure of a husband, father, and friend.
Carlos Lopez, 87, passed away on Friday March 22, 2019 in San Angelo. Memorial services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30th at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 28, 2019