Carlos Manuel "Big Los" Galvan
San Angelo - Carlos Manuel "Big Los" Galvan, 18, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM, with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass will be at 10:00 AM Friday, August 7, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Father Juan Lopez Cortes, pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home. Big Los' services will be Live Streamed. You will be able to watch both the Rosary and Mass by clicking the link on our Website.
Mr. Galvan was born November 7, 2001, in San Angelo. Big Los has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. He was a 2020 graduate of Premier High School. Big Los had plans to attend UTI Technician Training School in Houston this fall. Big Los loved to fish, listen to music, and spending time with family and friends. He loved his two dogs, Smoke and Ace. He was known for his big heart; he would do anything to help his friends.
Survivors include father, Jose Angel Galvan, Jr. of San Angelo; his mother, Nelva Nidia Galvan of San Angelo; five brothers, Juan Andres Galvan, Miguel Angel Galvan, Levi Jeremyah Hernandez, Jose Angel Galvan, III, and Chris Galvan; maternal grandmother, Petra Renteria; paternal grandmother, Josefina Galvan; maternal aunt, Norma Renteria; three maternal uncles, Isidro Renteria, Hector Renteria, and Fernando Renteria; two paternal aunts, San Juanita Martinez, and Melinda Galvan; two paternal, Tomas Galvan, and Rudy Galvan.
Big Los will be forever loved by his cousins, friends, teachers, his homies, and Gerardo Hernandez.
