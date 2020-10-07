Carlton Travis Wadsworth
San Angelo - Carlton Travis Wadsworth passed away peacefully at home on October 4, 2020 surrounded with the people he loved the most.
Public viewing will be Thursday, October 8th from 10:00 AM until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. The funeral will be held on Friday, October 9th at 11:00 AM in the Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Don Sessom, retired pastor of Millersview Baptist Church will officiate. Burial will be at the Millersview Cemetery in Millersview, Texas immediately following the funeral service. There will be no procession please obey all traffic laws and regulations. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
The Man. The myth. The legend. The men wanted to be him and the women wanted to be with him. However, the women who got his love was his amazing wife, Regan and his perfect lookalike daughter, Savannah. Never was he more loving then with his two ladies. To know him was to love him. Anytime he walked in to a room, just like that, the room and everyone in it got pulled towards him.
He was a magnet pulling every person to him and sometimes could be overwhelming but always his amazing self. . It took a lot to truly know him but even less to love him. Becoming a husband and a father was when he became a man unlike we had ever seen. Travis was allways thinking of them and planning his next move for an amazing life for his wife and daughter.
Travis was no quitter though he had many jobs over the years. He was a sales man his skills were outstanding. He could sell snow to a snowman. Most recently, he had a heart for finding families their next home.
Travis would want you to know that his work here is complete. He received "his call" a sort of an offer you can't refuse for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus, a reunion with family and friend's he has missed painfully. His mission takes him to a wonderful place. Where we know he will be the the loudest person and able to have an endless pool party, and he will be able to give big brother advice to someone besides me. Also, he will receive caring and loving hugs from his Mom. He would want his Wife, Little Girl and Family and Friends to celebrate his life here. We all know everything he set out to do, was done successfully.
Travis left so many here to live like there is no tomorrow and they include,.
his wife and one true soulmate, Regan Wadsworth, a daughter, Savannah Tyler Wadsworth, Father, Steve Wadsworth, Mother-in-law, Selena Sanders, Sister Kisha Robinson ,4 nieces and nephews, a grandmother, Nell Wadsworth, Aunt and Uncle Kay and Wayne Miller, Debbie and Gregg Bishop.
As the last gift we can give you. We want to let him know that he did a great job and wish him a safe journey. We will remember all the laughs we shared, his smile, his warmth, his electric energy, his love for life, family and friends but most of all we will remember all the good times with him. Every bit of it was worth it, every second, because it was you, Travis.
