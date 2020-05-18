Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Carol Ann Arledge

Carol Ann Arledge Obituary
Carol Ann Arledge

San Angelo - Carol Ann Arledge went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 18, 2020. Visitation will be held all day Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 2pm, Friday, May 22, 2020 at The River with burial to follow in Sanco Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Carol was born in Roscoe, Texas on December 29, 1948 to Joe Wheeler Arledge Jr and Geraldine Ann Youngblood. She attended the University of Texas at Austin and graduated from the University of Wyoming.

Carol was a dedicated and hardworking office manager at Bentwood Country Club Estates, where she worked for twelve years, and a lifetime with Arledge Ranches.

Carol is survived by her son Dr. Travis Arledge and wife Angie; son, Lane Wheeler Arledge; grandchild, Reid Arledge; and her siblings, Linda Arledge and Wade Arledge.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 18 to May 21, 2020
