Carol Marie Swaringin
Kingsland, TX
Born August 10, 1929, San Angelo, Texas
Died February 20, 2019, Kingsland, Texas
Age 89.
Married to William Carrol Swaringin on June 15, 1946
Carol was the oldest of 10 children. Her parents were Corrine Hays and Creed Hasty.
Carol was mother of 5 children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her two oldest daughters, Cynthia and Billie Carol and her brothers, Richard, Donald, Kenneth, Martha Ann, Margaret, and Sally and many nieces, nephews, and in-laws. She is survived by her children, Bruce Swaringin of Llano and Dwain Swaringin, Teresa Pring and her husband Phil, and her Son-in-law Michael Robertson all of Burnet. She is also survived by 13 Grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great granddaughter, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was a long time resident of San Angelo, Texas. She graduated as Salutatorian of her class from Lakeview High School and also attended San Angelo Collage. Carol worked for Johnson and Johnson Ethicon in San Angelo for over 20 years as a Quality Assurance Inspector and retired in 1984 when she moved to Lake Buchanan in Burnet County. Carol lived on the Lake until 2015 when she moved to Burnet.
Graveside services will Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Johnson Lawnhaven Memorial Garden Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction on Clements-Wilcox Funeral Home in Burnet, Texas. Condolences may be offered at www.clementswilcoxburnet.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 24, 2019