Carol Rodgers
Granbury - Carol Rodgers, 68, of Granbury passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Carol was born on November 28, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas. She married Dale Rodgers on September 12, 1968. She loved her family dearly and she cherished the time she spent with her grandsons.

Carol loved spending time at home; flower gardening, working in the yard, cooking, and baking. Her specialties were soups, spaghetti, cakes and desserts. Her long haired Chihuahua "Man" was her constant companion. She was preceded in death by her mother.

Carol is survived by her husband: Dale Rodgers, children: Tracy Howerton and husband David, and Jody Rodgers and wife Esmeralda, and grandsons: Andrew Rodgers, Sean Rodgers, and Logan Howerton.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
