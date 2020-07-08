Carol Scott
San Angelo - Carol Jean Scott, born on July 29, 1946 in Estherville Iowa, died July 5, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas.
Carol was one of eight children born to Alfred and Dorothy Johnson Linn.
She was swept off her feet on June 16, 1964 by her love David E. Scott when they married at the ages of 17 and 18. In this marriage they were blessed with four daughters:
Christy Kaiser and husband Bobby of Yoakum, TX, Toni Wehmann and husband Bruce of Rockport, TX, Angie Wilson of San Angelo, TX and Samantha Simmons and husband Matt of San Angelo, TX. She also had 5 grandsons: Brad, Zack and Max Kaiser, Colton and Tori Wilson and Dillon Wilson and one great grandson Hayes John Wilson.
Momma was an amazing cook, seamstress, friend, wife, mother and grandmother. She loved art and was skilled at calligraphy, porcelain doll making and drawing.
Mom had a heart for the unfortunate and loved feeding the hungry and helping anyone who needed a hand up. Home was her haven, she was a woman of the kitchen and loved baking delicious goodies for whoever had the delight of enjoying them. Her sunshine came with the birth of her first great grandson on November 13, 2019. She loved that "little tooter".
Mom left us the best gift ever that we will treasure forever- a journal of her life's adventures. These were her written words: "You can use any measure when you're speaking of success. You can measure it in the fancy home, expensive car or dress. But the measure of your real success is the one you cannot spend. It's the way your kids describe you when talking to a friend".
Amen, Momma, Amen!
Due to Covid restrictions, there are no services. Please make a donation to your favorite charity
in mom's name. Special thanks to mom's favorite nurses and therapists. She loved them so very much. Special thank you to the staff of Shannon 4 North for their compassionate care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home-Sherwood Way