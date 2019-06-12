|
Caroline Bowman
San Angelo - Memorial services for Caroline Bowman, age 70, of San Angelo will be at 2 pm on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Galilee Baptist Church, 721 W. 19th, San Angelo with Pastor John Pope officiating.
Mrs. Bowman passed away on June 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born September 15, 1948 in Ballinger.
Caroline was preceded in death by a sister, Diane Franklin.
Left to cherish her memories are her husband, Clarence Lee Bowman, Sr., of over 50 years, her mother, Sarah Franklin; siblings, Viola Jasmin (Ray), Melvin Carmichael (Diane), Shirley Jackson, Stephen Kirk Francis (Leitha); children; Teresa L. Williams (Anthony), Clarence Lee Bowman Jr., Ericka Danielle Bowman, and Elliot Hubbard (Monica); 11 grand kids; Walter Bryant III (Brandy), Devin Bowman (America), Jaylon Bowman, Brianna Bowman, Zion Richardson, Zuri Richardson, Jordan Alexander Hubbard, Tyra Clarice Bowman, Taj Malik Abdussalaam, Michael Williams, and Anthony Williams; , 8 great grand kids, 3 godsons, 2 nephews she raised as her own Jason Francis and Cedric (Tina) Francis, and a host of additional nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Arrangements under the direction of Johnson's Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 12, 2019