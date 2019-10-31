|
Carolyn Crane
San Angelo - Carolyn Crane, 50, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in San Angelo.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Miss Crane was born November 14, 1968, in Fort Hood. Carolyn graduated from Goliad High School and attended Victoria College for a short time before moving to Austin. She was bright and outgoing, whose strong personality fought for her rights. She later moved to Lubbock and there met Scott Conner, who provided long years of care giving with love. During her battle with endometrial cancer, Scott and Carolyn moved back to his hometown of Del Rio where his parents gave support. A final move to San Angelo occurred when Scott was given a great job opportunity and for a time Carolyn's health was maintained. Her final time was made better by her special care giver, Savannah, and special friends, Missy and Leslie. Carolyn-beauty in a rocky place.
Survivors include her parents, Gary and Alicia Cowley of Goliad; her beloved partner, Scott Conner of the home; two brothers, Robert Pate of New Braunfels and John Cowley of Victoria; two sisters, Amanda Byrd of LaVernia and Denise of Oklahoma. Carolyn was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Mr & Mrs Ervin Cowley; maternal grandparents, Mr & Mrs John Lott; her biological mother, Joyce; and a brother, Johnny.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019