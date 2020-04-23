|
Carolyn Eckert Smith
Carolyn Eckert Smith passed from this life to her eternal home on April 20, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Survivors include her son Ted H. Smith of Mason; grandchildren Heather Lock of Spring, Texas and husband Brandon, Brigett Mikulik of San Angelo, Texas and husband Garrett; great-grandchildren Addison Lock, Grayson Lock, Avery Mikulik, "Baby Boy" Mikulik (arriving in September), Annalise Smith of Kerrville, Texas; nephews Pat Carder and wife Sandy of Williamsburg, Virginia, Kinney and wife Ginger of Albany, Georgia. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband C.H. Smith, son Terry Smith, grandson Koby Smith and parents Kinney and Zilla Eckert, all of Mason.
Born in Mason, Texas on January 30, 1928, Carolyn attended public school in Mason where, in the first grade, she met the little boy she would ultimately marry. She graduated from Mason High School in 1946, where she was Drum Major of the Puncher Band and voted "Outstanding Girl." Carolyn attended the University of Texas and TCU. On November 21, 1948, she married C.H. Smith, that little boy from first grade. The marriage only lasted 63 years! She taught first grade for one year and could still remember each one of those students. She and C.H. started a family and were involved in the ranching business in Mason and Kimble Counties through the drought of the 1950's and still today.
Carolyn became a homemaker and active member of the Mason community she loved. For nearly 80 years, she was a continuous and faithful member of First United Methodist Church of Mason. She was a founding member of the Riata Service Organization, served as its first vice president and was a life-long member. She continued to teach as a substitute, and served on the MISD Board of Trustees. She loved her community and its people but was always a wife and mother first. Her weekly "beauty day" along with the coffee and "information sharing morning" with friends kept her well informed. Hunting, tennis, golf, playing bridge and traveling were activities she enjoyed, especially trips with her cousins. Being adventurous, to celebrate their 60th birthdays, she and a group of friends climbed Enchanted Rock then went to Fredericksburg for a round of golf. Other outings included floating the Llano and Rio Grande rivers with family and friends and she even tried snow skiing in her 60's (injured pride, nothing broken). Her very genuine smile made her welcoming to strangers and friends alike, as well as being a loving cornerstone for her family.
Carolyn was a resident at Knopp Assisted Living in Fredericksburg, Texas since 2012. Until recently, she was always ready to climb into the car and go, anywhere, but especially church.
She was loved and will be missed. If there was one pearl of wisdom she always shared, and hopefully remembered, it would be……"Drink your milk!"
Graveside services will be held for family members at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 24, 2020 at Gooch Cemetery in Mason. A memorial service to celebrate Carolyn's life will be held at a later date.
