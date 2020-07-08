1/1
Carolyn Fay Ledet
1938 - 2020
Carolyn Fay Ledet

Tyler - Carolyn Fay Ledet went to her Heavenly Father on July 7, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was born on August 15, 1938 to J C and Yva Mae Speights in Beaumont, TX.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 52 years E. J. Ledet. She is survived by her sons, Harold L. Ledet and his wife Maureen, their children Everett Ledet and his wife Emily, Briana Mazur and her husband Mathew, Christina Landry and her husband Adam, Dwayne J. Ledet, Billy J. Ledet and his wife Talitha, their Children, Madeline, Sydney and Laini, and Scott A. Ledet and his wife Cathi, their children, Halle Reames and her husband Blake, and Chae, Lauryn and Abby. She is also survived by 7 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations to The American Cancer Society, 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701 or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 would be appreciated.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler
7525 Old Jacksonville Highway
Tyler, TX 75703
(903) 581-2008
1 entry
July 8, 2020
Our sincerest condolences go out to the Ledet family.
God bless all of you.
Kevin Wisdom and family.
Kevin Wisdom
Friend
