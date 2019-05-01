|
Carolyn Jean Bridgeman
San Angelo - Carolyn Jean Bridgeman, 74, of San Angelo, passed away on April 28, 2019 in Ballinger, Texas. She was born on November 29, 1944 to Tennie Mae Hinesly Pope and Ralph E. Bush in San Angelo, Texas. Carolyn married the love of her life, Loren J. Bridgeman on June 24, 1983. She worked in retail sales for JC Penny for a number of years. Carolyn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and special friend. She was a member of the Church of Christ and attended West Angelo Church of Christ for many years. Her hobbies included sewing, reading, cooking, painting, fishing, and traveling. Carolyn was proud to be from San Angelo, and absolutely loved people, and people loved her. Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Loren Bridgeman; sister, Karen Herrera; Children, Michelle Tubbs and husband Jerry, Mitchell Bridgeman and wife Venice, and Michael Bridgeman; grandchildren, Chris Robillard, Jerry Robillard, Collin Higgins, KerriAnn, and Eugene, as well as 2 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her mother, Tennie Mae Pope, Stepfather, Harlon Pope, and father, Ralph Bush. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Van Pendergrass officiating. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 1, 2019