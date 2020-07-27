Carolyn June Holley Ferguson
June passed with peace and grace on July 22, 2020. She was a beautiful person, exceedingly kind, and always full of joy and positivity. Above all, she loved her family and special friends. She demonstrated that she was a person of great faith.
Carolyn June Holley Ferguson was born on June 3, 1954 in Hico, Texas to Jim and Jerre Holley. She had 2 children, Holley and Cody. 5 grandchildren, Hudson, Wiley, Josalin, Laney and Kourtney. She lived her life for these 7!
She married William "Bill" Ferguson on August 6, 2010. She loved living the ranch life. She loved feeding her "babies" or sheep to most, riding with William checking water, and mostly enjoying the company of her husband.
June was a beautiful, happy lady. She loved life, and lived it to the fullest.
She will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her Daddy, Jim Holley.
Survivors include her husband, William Ferguson of Big Lake. Mother, Jerre Holley of Eldorado. Children, Holley Martin (Cheryl Amos) of Burnet, Cody (Christy) Whitten of Kingsland, Ga, Will Ferguson of San Angelo/Alaska. Grandchildren, Hudson, Wiley and Laney Martin of San Angelo. Josalin and Kourtney Whitten of Kingsland, Ga. Brothers James Mack (Karan) Holley of Grandbury, Jay Ray (Julie) Holley of Christoval, and their children/grandchildren. Mother-in-law, Billie Jean Ferguson of Big Lake. Brother-in-law Bob (Dina), Sister-in-Law Lisa Thomas (Kent), Buff and Dawn Whitten. Plus, numerous other family members and special friends.
Memorial Service will be August 8, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Eldorado at 11:00 am.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com