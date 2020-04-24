|
Carolyn O'Barr Tunnell
Blanket - Carolyn O'Barr Tunnell was born in San Angelo, March 14, 1934, to Justin Copeland & Ruth Mayfield O'Barr. She was the eldest of their two children and became a lifelong resident of Blanket in the 1950s.
Carolyn attended San Angelo High School and was a proud member of the class of 1952. She attended church with her family as a kid at the Presbyterian Church in San Angelo.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 51 years, Gerald, her sons Steve & wife Crystal of Brownwood, Justin and wife Brandy of Blanket, a sister Ginnie Denis and husband Chico of San Angelo, her brother-in-law Delbert Tunnell and wife Brenda of Blanket and a sister-in-law Elaine Early and husband Lonnie of Texarkana. She is also survived by her twelve grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, her daughter, Becky Browder Tunnell in July 2000 and a great grandson Owen Norway.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Carolyn's name to the Good Samaritan Ministries in Brownwood, the Blanket United Methodist Church or of the donor.
Carolyn will be laid to rest in a private family graveside service in the Blanket Cemetery.
Condolences, memories and tributes can be offered to the family online at heartlandfuenralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020