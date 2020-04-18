|
Carolyn Scroggs
San Angelo - Carolyn Scroggs, 80, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020, at her home.
Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76107, with Rev. Bill Bowers, retired Church of The Nazarene pastor, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Scroggs was born October 13, 1939, Hollis, Oklahoma. Carolyn married M. G. Scroggs on June 21, 1958, in Fort Worth. She has been a resident of San Angelo for 14 years. Carolyn worked for First Care Insurance for 10 years retiring in 2002. She was a Nazarene. Carolyn enjoyed collecting quilts.
Survivors include her husband, M. G. Scroggs of the home; two sons, Mark Gregory and wife Cristine of Canyon, and Mike D. Scroggs of San Angelo; two sisters, Paula Friend and husband Ben of Joshua, and June Brown of Bowie; her grandson, Austin Scroggs and wife Morgan of San Angelo; and two great granddaughters, Everlee and Landree both of San Angelo. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Sondra Clark.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020