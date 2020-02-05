|
|
Carolyn Sue McKee
Kerrville - Carolyn Sue McKee, 62, of Kerrville, TX, passed away on February 4, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX. She was born in San Angelo, TX to Walter and Dora Robison on November 29, 1957. Carolyn met Steve McKee, the love of her life and were wed on July 2, 1983 in San Angelo.
She worked for the Ingram Elementary School in Ingram, TX for fourteen years as a teaching aide. She loved working with all her kiddos. Carolyn volunteered with several organizations over the years such as Boy Scouts of America Troop 111, Hunt and Kerr County 4-H, and Ingram FFA. She was recognized on numerous occasions for her service to these organizations.
Carolyn is preceded in death by her late husband, Steve McKee.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Sam Wesly McKee II. There are no words that can be said that will express how much love was given to Carolyn by the following friends and family: Amy and David, Terry and Gloria, Vicki and Alan, Kathy and Larry, Carolyn and Clif, Wes and April, Wayne, Rita, Connie, Mattie May, Mary Dale, Mimi, and Becky.
Visitation will be Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 5:00 pm to 7:00 at Grimes Funeral Chapels in Kerrville, TX.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Frankie Enloe officiating.
Sam Wesley sincerely thanks Dr. Kelly Pelton for Carolyn's care, Hope Hospice for being with my mother during her last days, and Colonial Manor for helping take care of her when others could not.
Sam Wesley invites you to send condolences at www.grimesfuneralchapels.com by selecting the "Send Condolences" link.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grimes Funeral Chapels of Kerrville.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020