Carolyne Griffith Luck Glass
Carolyne Griffith Luck Glass was born May 30, 1940 to Thelma Farris and Harold Griffith in Wheeling, West Virginia. She was preceded in death by parents, sister Barbara Athey and youngest son James Griffith Luck. Carolyne passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at her home of 37 years in San Angelo. Carolyne graduated from Wheeling High School and Wheeling Hospital School of Nursing. Her nursing career began in the Emergency Department at Ohio State University in Columbus, OH and progressed thru Pediatric Oncology and Obstetrics. Her career included Labor and Delivery in Wisconsin and the Supervisor of Obstetrics, L & D, Newborn and Neonatal Nursery at Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. She moved to San Angelo in 1984 as Obstetrics supervisor at Shannon Medical Center, then transferred into Nursing Education. The last 23 years were devoted to Diabetes Education Program at Shannon where she obtained her CDE as she influenced the lives of patients of all ages in their living with diabetes. She was very active in the Diabetes Support group and community events related to her patients and always available for their questions and concerns. She enjoyed traveling, painting and reading and anything pertaining to the Green Bay Packers. She met Dennis Glass at a church function and their 35 years together began. She is survived by her husband Dennis; sister Sharon Stiles of Wheeling, W VA; son Edward Luck and wife Tammy of Green Bay, Wisconsin; daughter Charon Smith of Wisconsin; daughter Angie and husband Tommy Bigham of San Angelo, Texas. Grandchildren; Cassandra Schultz and Amanda Swinford of Wisconsin; Joshua Luck and Jessie Luck of Green Bay; Veronica Luck of Chicago; James Luck of Wisconsin; and Jason Bigham of Huntsville, TX. Great Grandchildren: Sean and Samantha Schultz; Waylon Swinford; Jayden Luck; Sophia and Jameson Luck. Best friend and confidant Joyce Duncan and her family. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. with Rosary to begin at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Rites of Christian service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 24, 2020 at Holy Angels Catholic Church. Special thanks to Dr. Ty Hughston for years of care and understanding, as well as friendship. Also a special recognition to St. Gabriel's Hospice for their compassionate care. Honorary pallbearers will be Joyce Duncan, Linda Knightstep, Janis Fuchs, Melinda Villarreal, Pat Matschek and Baynes Hobbs. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com