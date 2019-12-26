|
Carrell Trent Hallmark
Big Lake - Carrell Trent Hallmark was born in Durwood, Oklahoma. He was the youngest of 17 children. He was born into a humble life growing up in a two room, dirt floor cabin. He never forgot his roots, always living a simple and humble life. He had a giving heart, always helping others. He married the love of his life, Joyce Ann De Camp on September 5th, 1952. They were married 56 years and blessed with five children. Trent was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day-Saints. Trent joined the United States Air Force making it a career as a jet engine technician. His Air Force travels took him to many states and countries. He retired from the Air Force after 23 years and was a Vietnam Veteran. Upon his retirement he moved his family to Big Lake, Texas and made it his home from1976 until present. He continued working in the oil and gas industry until he reached retirement age. He spent the last four years of his life at the Reagan County Care Center and we are extremely grateful for the caregivers he had there. Trent was proceeded in death by his parents, fifteen siblings; his wife, Joyce; grandson, Jaren and his son-in-law, Ron Gore. He is survived by his children; Larry Hallmark and his wife, Nina of Big Lake, Tx; Willie Hallmark of Sacramento, Ca; Tina Ajirogi and her husband, David of Sacramento, Ca; Elbert Hallmark and his wife, Valerie of San Angelo, Tx and Doris Gore of Big Lake, Tx and 20 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his oldest brother, Howard Hallmark of Belton, Tx.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019