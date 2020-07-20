Carroll Eugene Turk



Carroll Eugene Turk, formerly of San Angelo, passed away July 16, 2020 in Overland Park Kansas. Carroll was born February 25, 1938 in Winters, Texas to Otto Robert Carl Turk and Laura Turk (Gerhart). Winters is where he obtained his love of the country life raising show animals, playing softball with cousins, and was President of the Winters High School FFA chapter. After high school, Carroll joined the Army reserve and became a captain chef. When he left Army service, he settled in Kerrville, TX and started his career as a barber. In this field he made many friends. Kerrville is also where Carroll met and married the love of his life, Sharon, and started a family. The draw of west Texas brought Carroll and his family to San Angelo and a farm in Wall. There he was able to apply his greatest passion in raising livestock and growing crops. Carroll was an active member of Lutheran churches in San Angelo and Winters, serving as President of the congregation, leading men's prayer groups, or just playing dominos.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 49 years Sharon, brother Herbert, and sister Margaret. Carroll is survived by his two children James Turk (Gretchen Jensen) of Humble, TX and Trisha Hunter (Robert) of Olathe, KS, five grandchildren, Mark Hunter, Brandon Hunter, Alison Turk, Logan Hunter, and Camille Turk, his brothers-in-law Doug Wells and Robert Jaeger, and sister-in-law Sheila Jaeger and 1 great-grandchild.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Lutheran Church in Winters.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store