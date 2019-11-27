|
Cassie Miller
San Angelo - Cassie Miller, 85, returned to her heavenly home Tuesday, November 26, 2019, in San Angelo surrounded by family.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday, November 29, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor Teresa Holcomb, pastor of Sims Chapel, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Ms. Miller was born to the Stafford Ross and Beatrice Williams in Littlefield, on October 21, 1934. She was the only girl of 5 children. Cassie resided in Littlefield until she relocated to San Angelo in the 1980s. Cassie's love for blues music radiated through her soul even on her worst days. Her favorite artist was BB King. She was the foundation of her family, always loving her family unconditionally. The ones who knew her best knew that was a line that was never crossed. Her favorite pastime was participating in family gatherings, playing cards, listening to blues music and dancing. Cassie earned the nickname "Sassy Cassie" due to wittiness. She is a beloved daughter, mother, sister and grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Ms. Miller is survived by her brother, Booker T Ross of Littlefield; her only son, Joe Lynn Ross and wife Theressa of Lubbock; her grandchildren, Lesa Martinez and husband George of San Angelo, Waymond James of San Antonio, Angela James and husband Steven of San Angelo, Joketha Ross of Lubbock, Mookie Ross of Amarillo, Yoveda Fletcher of Denton, Brandon Ross of Ft. Worth, Jaelyn Sims and husband Mcquel of San Antonio, Chevelle James of San Angelo, Jeannetta James of San Angelo, Kyra James of San Antonio, Tiara James of San Antonio, Jonah Ross of Lubbock, Damon Thompson of San Angelo, Serenity Cook of San Angelo and Malikai Sims of San Antonio. She was preceded in passing by her mother, Beatrice Williams; her father, Stafford Ross; her two brothers, Alford Ross and Stafford Ross; her two daughters, Pearl James and Temple James.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019