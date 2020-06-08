Catariño "Junior" Luna
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Catariño's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catariño "Junior" Luna

Lifelong resident of San Angelo and Robert Lee. Died on Sunday June 7th 2020 due to complications of vascular dementia.

Junior was born 06/09/1950 in San Angelo, Texas to Catarino G. and Maria P. Luna. Junior loved working on cars, fishing and baseball.

He is survived by his sisters Graciela married to Ernest Aguirre, Susan married to Frank Banda. Also son Steve Luna, Daughter Stephanie Luna, Wife Ruth Luna, daughters Regina Luna Ross and Jaime Luna (Luke) Green, grandchildren Seth Michael Ross, Emily Ross, Ethan Green, Demaris Luna, Nolan Green, Mia and Noemi Luna.

Private memorial service to be held TBD.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shaffer Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved