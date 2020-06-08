Catariño "Junior" Luna



Lifelong resident of San Angelo and Robert Lee. Died on Sunday June 7th 2020 due to complications of vascular dementia.



Junior was born 06/09/1950 in San Angelo, Texas to Catarino G. and Maria P. Luna. Junior loved working on cars, fishing and baseball.



He is survived by his sisters Graciela married to Ernest Aguirre, Susan married to Frank Banda. Also son Steve Luna, Daughter Stephanie Luna, Wife Ruth Luna, daughters Regina Luna Ross and Jaime Luna (Luke) Green, grandchildren Seth Michael Ross, Emily Ross, Ethan Green, Demaris Luna, Nolan Green, Mia and Noemi Luna.



Private memorial service to be held TBD.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to Shaffer Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store