Catherine "Cathy" Anne Pettit



San Angelo, TX



Catherine "Cathy" Anne Pettit, 67, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, in San Angelo.



Public viewing will be from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM Sunday, March 24, 2019, with a family visitation from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Monday, March 25, 2019, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Donald Moon, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.



Mrs. Pettit was born April 11, 1951 in Norwich, Connecticut to Lawrence and Genevieve Rich. She graduated from Norwich Free Academy. Cathy married Billy Wayne Pettit on February 13, 1971 in Norwich. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2014. She was a resident of Big Lake for 32 years where they raised four daughters, moving to San Angelo in 2014 to be close to her children and grandchildren. While living in Big Lake she enjoyed and looked forward to Bunko Night with her girlfriends. Cathy is preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Paul Joseph Rich.



Survivors include four daughters, Theresa Huckabee of San Angelo, Michele McVinnie and husband Thomas of San Angelo, Rachel Sissney of San Angelo and Ashley Moore and husband Randy of Stanton; two brothers, Mike Rich and wife Sandra of Connecticut and David Rich and wife Sue of New Hampshire; six grandchildren, Tyler Long, Madison Coley, Jorden Sissney, Hagen Pettit, Genevieve Lewis and Daniel Friday.



The family will like to thank Kindred Hospice, Visiting Angels, Dr. Lerman, Dr. White and Dr. Aleta for their loving care.



Memorials may be made to Norwich Free Academy, 305 Broadway, Norwich, Connecticut 06360 or The , 2304 W Wadley, Midland, TX 79705. Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com. Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary