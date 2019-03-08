|
|
Catherine M. Carson
Ozona, TX
Catherine M. Carson passed away in Shannon Hospital after a brief battle with cancer on March 5, 2019.
Cathy was born on January 26, 1947 in Austin.
She is survived by Bill, her loving husband of 50+ years; her daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Greg Lawford and two granddaughters Abbey and Haley; her daughter and son-in-law Haley and Rodney Najar, and granddaughter Chelsey; and her daughter and son-in-law Amanda and Jason Green, and two grandsons Carson and Logan. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Julia and Bruce Rodgers; her mother-in-law, Norma Carson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Bonnie and Buddy Baldridge, along with nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
She is proceeded in death by her parents LaVaun and Henry Miller and her father-in-law Bill Carson, Sr.
Cathy grew up traveling the world with her family, as her father, Henry, worked in petroleum engineering building refineries, living in Austin, Dallas, Venezuela, New York, Louisiana and ultimately Ozona, Texas.
She graduated from Ozona High School in 1966 and settled on Texas Woman's University where she earned a Bachelors' of Science in Home Economics. She and Bill were married on June 8, 1968 at the Ozona United Methodist Church.
Cathy worked as a teacher for Ozona High School, at The Teacher Store with her dear friend Becky Childress, at Tedford Jewelry and found her career as the Court Administrator for the 112th Judicial District under the Honorable Brock Jones and the Honorable Pete Gomez. She retired after 18 years on January 31, 2014.
Cathy loved working for her community. She served as President of Ozona Women's League organizing numerous Christmas Bazaars and co-authoring the successful cookbook Diamonds in the Desert with her dear friend Lou Deaton. She also served as President of the Board for the Ozona Public Library and as co-president of the Crockett County Museum with her dear Fiend Jan Van Shoubrouek. Her greatest work was serving her church and as the Chair of the Hospitality Committee for many years.
When Cathy loved you, you knew it. She loved fiercely and forever. Her pride in her daughter's and their families had no match. She often would stop her friends and strangers to tell them all about her grandchildren. Cathy loved weddings and parties and new babies and any excuse to celebrate. She loved color and Spring and everything New Orleans and Mardi Gras. It feels apropos that she left us on Fat Tuesday. She leaves a legacy of love, loyalty and strength that will never be matched. She is survived by so many friends, we could never name them all, but please know she and Bill cherish each and every one of you.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. in the Ozona United Methodist Church and burial with follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Ozona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Ozona Methodist Church or the Crockett County Museum. Online condolences at kerbowfuneralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 8, 2019