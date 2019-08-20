|
Cecil Eugene Tucker
San Angelo - I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. Phillipians 4:13
Cecil Eugene Tucker, born in Miles, Texas on October 3, 1930, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, August 18th. He was surrounded by his loving family as he passed from life to life. A celebration of his life will be held at 10:00 in the morning on Wednesday, August 21 at Harper Funeral Home with Reverend Mack Roller officiating. A private family burial will follow.
Cecil was preceded in death by his beloved wife of sixty-nine years, Gwyn Tucker, his parents, Albert and Frances Tucker, his brother, Kenneth Tucker, his beloved son, Skeeter Tucker, and two infant sons. He is survived by his sister, Rita McMillan of Sweeney, Texas, daughter and son-in-law, Wilma and Cleve Moore, and daughter-in-law, Debra Tucker, all of San Angelo, his grandchildren, Brandee and Whitt Peaslee of Sonora, Angie Pidgeon of San Angelo, Misty and John Webber of San Angelo, Amy and Allen Dantzler of Benbrook, Tambra and Justin Hollway of San Angelo, Sherry and Trey Clemens of Richardson, and Kayla Tucker of San Angelo as well as twenty-two great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, and his "birthday twin," Mrs. Charlotte Kolls.
He was lovingly known as "Pimpil" by his seven granddaughters, whom he loved to tease and spoil. He pursued his lifelong passion of farming spending many years on his land near Miles, Texas doing what he loved alongside his loving wife and family. His strength of character led to success in entrepreneurial ventures throughout his life, and his commitment to the work of the church and generosity to her was steadfast. He was also a proud veteran and U. S. Marine.
Semper Fi. His faith in Jesus Christ was always first and foremost on his mind and in his conversations, and he spent his life sharing the gospel with many he met. HIs daughter, Wilma, considers it pure joy to have been able to care for him in these last years which he taught her by example - a laying down of one's life as Christ calls. Pimpil, also known as "Happy," had a special relationship with his great-grandchildren. Always the encourager, his love, laughter, and wisdom will be greatly missed by his entire family.
To Justin Hollway, thank you for your loving care of Pimpil and Gigi; you were the grandson they never had. The care given by Cleve, Angie, Misty, Tambra, Kayla, Debra, and Mary Grace will never be forgotten. The family expresses deep gratitude to his friend, Mrs. Virginia Lane, and his dining buddy, Mr. Harlan McWilliams, for their loving care. We also wish to thank Becky Bookter and Helen Kennedy for their faithful care, Glen Meadows Baptist Church for loving him well, and the staff of Lyndale Senior Living. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Glen Meadows Baptist Church.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019