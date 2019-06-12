|
|
Chad Collin Price
San Angelo - Chad Collin Price went to his heavenly home on June 5, 2019, at the age of 47.
He was born in Dallas, Texas and spent his early years there prior to moving to Abilene with his family. He attended school at Abilene Wylie where he made many friends. Most of his life was spent in several Texas cities most recently Temple, Texas.
Chad was a talented mechanic and machinist, skills which he utilized in various settings. He especially enjoyed working on and riding motorcycles. He had a particular interest and love for Harley Davidson bikes.
Chad loved nature and being outdoors. His favorite outing was to the family farm. He loved fishing there any time he could. Watching wildlife was fascinating to him. He could spot wild creatures a mile away and really enjoyed observing them for fun and knowledge.
Chad was a congenial, free-spirited, and kindhearted person. He will be missed greatly by family and friends. He will especially be missed by his "camping buds", Justise, Joseph, Brittany, and Pops.
He is survived by his two sons, Justise Price and fiancé Brittany Sierakowski and Joseph Price; parents, Bill and Denise Price; sister and brother-in-law, Sydney and Dan Garrett and nephews, Austin Miller and Travis and Patricia Miller.
A visitation and celebration of Chad's life will be held at 1:30 pm, Saturday June 15th, at Harper Funeral Home, San Angelo, Texas.
Memorials may be made to: Atoka Cemetery Association Pavilion Fund, 699 CR 429, Novice, TX 79538
May he rest in Peace.
