|
|
Charlene "Mimi" Brasher
San Angelo - Charlene "Mimi" Brasher passed away on May 3, 2020, and there is no doubt she will make heaven a happier, more colorful place. She lived a fun-filled life full of love and creativity. She was born August 8, 1937 to J.C. and Ellen Eudy in Big Spring, Texas. She married Dan Brasher on February 2, 1957, and together they had two beautiful daughters. Over the years she worked as a designer and florist. She enjoyed anything where she could let her personality shine. She was inducted into the Big Spring High School Hall of Fame as an artist, and she was Rookie Actress of the Year at the Lamesa Community Players.
Known as Mimi to many she was always full of creativity, especially when she was at the flower shop or making the prettiest prom corsages and homecoming mums. Mimi was always ready to cheer on the Dallas Cowboys or watch any sport. Some of her favorite memories were the summer trips she took with her grandchildren where she taught them to love the water as much as she did. Mimi would have lived on the beach with Jimmy Buffet if she could. Her zest for life was truly contagious.
Charlene was proceeded in death by her husband and parents. She is survived by her daughters Suzie Wilde and husband Daniel of San Angelo, and Cindy Cave and husband Kevin of Ackerly. Her grandchildren Bill Dan Langley, wife Gigi and son Cotton of San Angelo; Justin Cave, wife Maddie and children Jackson and Reese of Ackerly; and Jayci Cave and future husband Anthony Bishop of Lubbock. She is also survived by her sister Freeda Billingsley and husband Robert of San Angelo.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Concho Valley Home for Girls Children's Emergency Shelter at conchokids.org.
Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 4 to May 5, 2020