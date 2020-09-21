Charlene Reneau
San Angelo - Charlene Reneau, 80, of Buda, Texas formerly of San Angelo, Texas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Charlene was born on October 11, 1939 in Arkon, Ohio to Charles and Eloise Laubert. She married the love of her life, Ed Reneau on December 9, 1957 in Indiana, and were happily married for forty-three years. Charlene loved music and cooking, but her greatest love was sharing her faith. She could often be found reading the Daily Bread. Her spirit of hospitality could be felted wherever she went.
Charlene was preceded in death by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter, Robin Young (Joe) from New Braunfels, Texas; Charles (Chuck) Reneau of Austin, Texas and Robert (Bobby) Reneau (Marcy) of Snyder, Texas. Charlene loved and enjoyed her five grandchildren. A graveside service will at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
.