Charles "Bud" Amburn



San Angelo - Charles "Bud" Amburn, of San Angelo, passed away on July 14, 2019 in San Angelo, TX.



Charles Amburn was born in Akron to Donna Amburn & Charles Amburn on August 5, 1943. He went to school at Stow, Ohio. Bud served in the United Sates Air Force from 1961 to 1981 living in Germany, Japan and stateside, retiring as a MSgt in San Angelo at Goodfellow AFB. He spent several years after retirement running a remodeling company, but the call of military service once again brought him back to Goodfellow AFB as a Civilian Instructor. He taught for additional 20 years retiring as a GS-12. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War. After the death of his first wife Bonnie, he married Chakyong ( Song) Amburn on March 3, 1998 in San Angelo. .



Charles Amburn is preceded in death by Charles Amburn (Father), Donna Amburn (Mother), Cheryll Ritterbeck (Sister). Bonnie Amburn (wife)



Charles Amburn is survived by Chakyong Amburn (Spouse), Robert Amburn (Son), Deanna Darter (Bill Campbell) (Daughter), Michael Cluverius (Son), Gary Amburn (Samantha) (Grandchild) Charlotte (great grandchild), Jared Amburn (Grandchild), Jeff Amburn (Brother), Dianne Amburn (sister-in-law), Melodee Maillicoat (Sister) and numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorial services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday July 20, 2019 at Immanuel Baptist Church with Bruce Burk, officiating. Arrangements are made by Robert Massie Funeral Home.



The family of Charles Amburn wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Doctors and nurses of the ICU and PICU at Angelo Community for their outstanding care over the past few weeks.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on July 19, 2019