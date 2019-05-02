|
Charles Driver "Buddy" Clark
Menard - Charles Driver "Buddy" Clark, of Menard passed away at 76 years of age at his ranch home on April 27, 2019. Buddy was born in San Angelo to Charles Driver Clark, Sr. and Mary Laverne (Lee) Clark on January 22, 1943. He graduated from Menard High School in 1961, before attending Texas A&M University and Sul Ross University. He married Jo Williamson on July 31, 1965 in Menard.
Buddy began his ranching career at the age of 20, and for the next 56 years, he devoted his life to the stewardship and management of rangelands, most especially the Forked Lightning Ranch in Menard County. He held a strong belief in the importance of the wise use and management of natural resources. He served on the Menard County Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors for 19 years, from 1976 to 1995. He was elected to the board of directors of the Texas Section Society for Range Management in 1985. He also served on the Association of Texas Soil and Water Conservation Districts board from 1984-1992. He was then elected to the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation Board, where he served from 1992-2000.
He is preceded in death by his parents, grandmother Elizabeth Murchison, and sister Jo Ann Potts.
Buddy is survived by his wife and children, Lee Clark and wife Lisa, and daughter Dandy Kothmann and husband Curtis, all of Menard.
He was very proud of his beloved grandchildren, Candice Clark, Madelon Clark, and Wesley Kothmann.
A private service will be held on the ranch. Cards may be sent to Jo Clark, P.O. Box 126, Menard, TX 76859.
Memorials may be sent to the Texas Section SRM Youth Range Workshop, in care of Jenny Pluhar, P.O. Box 931, Canyon, TX 79015.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 2, 2019