Charles Emil Pechacek
San Angelo - Charles Emil Pechacek, born September 12, 1941, of San Angelo passed away on February 10, 2020 in his home. Charles graduated from Norton High school. After graduation Charles moved to St. Lawrence where he worked as a water well driller. In November of 1961, Charles married his childhood sweetheart, the love of his life, Marie Niehues of Norton.
Charles farmed for 55 years in the St. Lawrence community, before retiring to San Angelo in 2014. Charles was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved to play dominoes, roll dice, raise Berkshire pigs, and gamble in Wendover. To many friends he was known as "Charlie P", and to his grandchildren "Pappy".
Charles is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Dora Pechacek, sister Laverne and husband Pat Hall. He is survived by his wife Marie of San Angelo, son Curtis Pechacek of Stanton, daughter Michele and husband Stephen Halfmann of Miles, surviving also are grandchildren, Leland Pechacek of Big Spring, Taylor Pechacek of Hobbs New Mexico, Brandi and husband Joe Takea of Loving New Mexico, Justin Halfmann of San Angelo, Troy Halfmann and wife Hannah of Bay City, as well as Leah and husband Hayden Ray of Miles. He is also survived by his great grandchild, Drake Pechacek (son of Leland) of Big Spring, and his sister Sharon and husband Bill Baird of Ballinger. He is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at Holy Angels Catholic Church for family and friends on February the 11th at 5:30 pm, with the rosary following immediately after at 6:30. A catholic mass will be celebrated by Father Charles Greenwell on Wednesday, February 12th at 10:00 am, with the burial service led by Father Ariel Lagunilla held in Rowena at the St. Joseph cemetery immediately following mass.
In addition to masses, memorials can be made to Rowena Catholic Cemetery, 506 Edwards St. Rowena, TX, 76865, or Kindred Hospice; 116 West Concho Ave,. San Angelo TX, 76903.
Pallbearers will be his six grandchildren; Leland, Taylor, Brandi, Justin, Troy and Leah. Honorary pallbearers; Melvin Pechacek, LeRoy Hoelscher, Edward Poehls, Stephen Halfmann, Hayden Ray, and Joe Takea, Kent McMillan.
Family and friends can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020