|
|
Charles H. Jackson
Big Lake - Charles H. Jackson, age 87, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 in San Angelo, Texas.
Charles was born into a pioneer ranching family in San Angelo, Texas in 1932. He was the only child of R.H. "Dick" Jackson and Leah Graham Jackson and was raised on a ranch in Schleicher County. He was baptized in the South Concho River as a child and was a member of the Christoval Baptist Church in his youth. He attended a one room schoolhouse known as "Toenail School" until the school was closed during World War II. He later attended San Marcos Military Academy and graduated from Eldorado High School. He attended San Angelo College and Texas Tech University.
In 1951 he married the love of his life, Imogene Wheeler and they spent 68 years together. They lived in San Angelo and Ozona before settling in Big Lake, Texas where they have been residents for the past 56 years. He and Imogene operated Farm and Ranch Supply in Big Lake for many years and ranched in Reagan and Schleicher counties. He served as honorary director of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association. He was very active in his community and served as the President of the Big Lake Chamber of Commerce and also as President of the Reagan County School Board. He and Imogene were active members of the First Baptist Church of Big Lake for over 50 years and during the course of his church life he served as a song leader, Sunday School teacher, treasurer and deacon.
Charles was a wonderful man, husband, daddy, Pepaw and friend. He loved talking to people and never met a stranger. He had a wonderful gift for telling stories. He shared his love for agriculture, his work ethic and honesty with his children and grandchildren teaching them to show livestock, call the cows, work livestock, hunt and fish. He taught us the romantic "ings" of ranching: shear"ing", mark"ing" and drench"ing". Pepaw loved preparing BBQ goat, visiting, playing dominoes, horseshoes and washers at family gatherings. We each have our own memories of how Pepaw touched our lives.
He is survived by Imogene and their four children: Dr. John Richard Jackson of Canton, Georgia (Janice), Pat Wren Jackson of Christoval, Texas (Denise), Janet Ann Hooper of San Antonio, Texas (Charles), Charles W. Jackson of Chicago, Illinois (Kara).
He is also survived by their eight grandchildren: John Jackson (Caity), Jonathan Hooper (Tammy), Christina Jackson, Kristen Lowry (Andrew), Stephanie Hayes (Jeremy), Joel Jackson, Patrick Jackson and Kate Jackson.
He is also survived by their 4 great grandchildren: George Hooper, Grace Hooper, Landon Lowry and Brooklyn Hayes.
The family will welcome visitors at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo from 5:30 to 7:30 on Wednesday evening April 24, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 10 am on Thursday, April 25 at the First Baptist Church of Big Lake, Texas, Gerald Bastin officiating with Scott Meyers leading music. Burial will follow at 2:30 pm at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Baptist Church of Big Lake or the .
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019