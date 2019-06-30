|
|
Charles "Skip" Harless
San Angelo - Skip Harless, 73, of Irving, TX passed away Monday, June, 24, 2019 in Houston.
While he was born Charles Lee Harless III, he was far more inclined to introduce himself by saying, "I'm Skip - like an old dog." While you may not ever have met an old dog named "Skip", I can tell you that the warm, lovable images that description conjures are quite fitting.
Skip's foremost old dog-like trait is, of course, his unwavering loyalty to family and friends. Skip was born to Charles Lee and Charlene Harless from whom he learned love, inherited his vast intelligence and athletic ability, honed his needle-sharp wit and developed the impeccable manners of a true Texas gentleman. With his sister, Roanne, Skip shared a love of learning, an appreciation for history, and a few bumps and bruises that accompany any good sibling rivalry. In Kathy, Skip found the love of his life, his partner in crime, and his "Secretary of War" who would keep him in line. Together Skip and Kathy proudly raised their 3 sons, Skip, Ely and Bill. To know Skip for 5 minutes was to know he was button-poppin' proud of his three grandsons, Preston, Chase, and Jax, and his granddaughter (finally!), Presley.
It is also important to understand that Skip's love for family was in no way bound by convention - He had no problem bending the definition of family to suit him. To see evidence of this, look no further than how Skip got his 'daughters.' Having been blessed (?) with only sons, Skip had no choice but to "marry-in" his three wonderful daughters, Jennifer, Pamela and Shauna. For more evidence, see Bill Phillips - a cousin who is really a 'brother'. Then there are 'cousins', Bob and Jane Handly, who epitomize family despite the total absence of blood-relation. And, of course, there is Skip's 'band of brothers' from his San Angelo Central HS graduating class of 1964.
Like a clever old dog hiding a bone or stealing fudge off the counter, Skip was also known for his industry. Skip book-ended a corporate career with entrepreneurial stints owning businesses with specialties ranging from pecan tree husbandry to youth athletics. During his run as a corporate "computer jockey", Skip created vastly more successful human networks than IT ones. He found greater inspiration in hosting effective after-work "attitude adjustment sessions" than leading system architecture meetings. And finally, late in life, Skip found the career that touched his soul like no other, as a rancher.
As with any of man's best friends, Skip loved food. Skip was a "tryer" of all foods and a lover of most. He enjoyed the culture, the camaraderie and the fellowship that food brought, with deep appreciation for Mexican and Italian cuisine and experiences. Without question, his deepest foodie passion was reserved for sushi. Posing for a picture with a "Will work for Sushi" sign only begins to tell the story. So insidious was this raw fish obsession, he became a pusher, instilling and enabling the same addiction in friends, family, and even his initially-resistant daughters-in-law.
And, finally, a young dog doesn't get to be an old dog without being a fighter. If you know Skip, you may not see him as a fighter. You know him as a lover … as a hugger with a hard handshake and an easy smile. But it was his love of family, of friends, of life, that stoked the fire in his gut to fight on. Spending much time thinking about Skip's health challenges is to miss the beautiful story that is Skip's life, but ignoring them leaves you with an incomplete picture of the man and his strength.
For twenty-one years, Skip fought through devastating health issues, debilitating injuries and innumerable complications which would have taken out mere mortals. With his super hero spirit, he battled again and again for more time. He wanted time for him and Kathy to move back to Texas, retire and buy a ranch. He had time to travel and eat and laugh with family and friends. He had time to see his sons graduate, marry, get promotions and pass the Bar. And, he had precious time to see grandchildren born, to cheer them as they sing, act and play sports, and to applaud as they graduate high school, middle school or kindergarten. Oh, and time to enjoy a whole lot more sushi!
A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 5-7 PM at Harper Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2 PM at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Gary Kindley officiating. The burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pall Bearers will include Bill Phillips, Don Hulse, Bill Perkins, Kenny Martin, Steve Easterly, Skip Harless, Ely Harless, and Bill Harless. Honorary pallbearers are Charles Koberg, Joby Odefey, Preston Harless, Chase Harless, and Jax Harless
In lieu of flowers, please consider honoring Skip with a donation to the or the Boy Scouts of America in his name.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 30, 2019