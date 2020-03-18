|
Charles Joseph Seidenberger
San Angelo - Charles, 92 years old, was born in a rural farm house in Lavaca County near Shiner, Texas. He entered this world on September 1, 1927, son of Joe and Mary (Schraer) Seidenberger. He departed from his earthly home on March 14, 2020. Because of difficult financial times during the "Great Depression" his parents' lost their farm and home relocating to Runnels County in1929 continuing farming as share croppers. In 1935 the family again relocated to Tom Green County, near the community of Mereta. Charles dropped out of school at a very young age and started working as a cowboy for $1.00 a day. At age 18, when he was drafted into the army during World War II, Charles was earning $3.00 a day on a ranch south of San Angelo. After his discharge from the army, Charles started working in oil field exploration and production. He worked in vast areas of Texas, New Mexico, Utah and Alberta, Canada. He started farming in 1950 near Mereta which was to be his own family's headquarters for 51 years. He also operated ranches in partnership with his family members. He retired from farming in 2001. He was very active in crop insurance since 1980, being a loss Supervisor for Rain and Hail LLC for many years. His assignments covered an area over half of Texas and New Mexico. Having never graduated from high school, Charles obtained his GED in 1970 then enrolled at Angelo State University plus Howard Payne College in Brownwood. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Otellia Anderle, Gertrude Schaefer, Margaret Vicars plus brothers Bennie Seidenberger and Herbert Seidenberger. In addition, preceding him in death was his first wife Dorlee (Fuessel) Seidenberger and second wife Mary Lou (Trelford) Seidenberger. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Stella and Cecil Book (Mereta), Paula and Nick Lange (Barnhart), Lori and Paul Osmanski (San Angelo). Also, step children and their spouses Michelle and Doug Duerksen, Karen and Andy Murray, Angelia and John (Jack) Trelford plus Tim and Shanna Trelford. Charles has one granddaughter, Kayla (Book) Swaner and seven grandsons: Ryan Ellisor, Justin Book, Kyle Book, Shay Wilde, Austin Osmanski, Tyler Wilde and Nolan Osmanski. In addition, Charles has 7 great grandchildren and a special friend Sally Allen. In years past Charles served his community in the following capacities: Board of Directors -Mereta Co-op Gin, Mereta School Board Member, Charter Member Mereta Volunteer Fire Department and Organization Chairman & Charter Member of Mereta Lion's Club. During the "Cold War" days Charles was certified as "Shelter Management Instructor" by Texas Civil Defense. Charles always enjoyed a good game of dominoes including 42 and 88 plus Bingo at his current home at Lyndale Senior Living. His three daughters were the love of his life and his pride and joy. The family would like to thank Dr. Carl Anderton and all the nurses for all their work and dedication to Charles over the years. Family visitation will be Thursday evening from 5-7 P.M. with the funeral at 1 P.M. Friday, both being at Johnson's Funeral Home.
