|
|
Charles M. Thompson, 87, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away February 10, 2020. He was born in Tankersley, Texas on June 15, 1932. Charles graduated from San Angelo High School. He was married to Wanda Carrol Thompson on December 20, 1958. Charles worked for Ford Brothers Sheet Metal and as a mechanic for the Texas Department of Transportation. He was a member of Southgate Church of Christ, and had a passion for caring for his little old ladies (church bus.) He is survived by his wife, Carrol Thompson; daughter, Alicia Perry and husband Edwin Perry of Veribest; sons, Melvin L. Thompson of Melissa, Texas, Virgil R. Thompson and wife Teresa of Burleson, Texas; grandchildren, Kaleigh Beaty, Randall Melvin Thompson, Lillian Hester, Tarala Gibson, Joshua Thompson, Johnathan Thompson, Mason Thompson, Melanie and Keith; brothers and sisters, Ruth Spruell of Goldhwaite, W. Lawrence Thompson of San Angelo, Leonard Thompson of Greely, Colorado, Robert Thompson of Conroe, Ralph Thompson of McKinney and Harold Thompson of Ozona. A visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Southgate Church of Christ, 528 Country Club Rd, San Angelo, TX. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at
www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13, 2020