|
|
Charles Richard Lewis
San Angelo - Charles Richard Lewis, 84, of San Angelo, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019. Charles was born in Austin, Texas on June 24, 1935 to Simon and Margaret Lewis. He was retired from the Texas Railroad Commission where he worked for many years as an inspector. Charles was a loving and caring father, a friend to many, and an inspiration to all. He was also a member of St. Luke's Methodist Church. Charles enjoyed woodworking, welding, gardening and playing golf. Left to cherish his memory are his son, Richard Lewis and wife Lydia; daughter, Sandra Green and husband Jeff, as well as extended family, Barbara Speck and Connie Hansen. A funeral service for Charles will be held at 10 am, Friday, July 5, 2019, in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jim Noble officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery. The family would like to send a special thank you to Pat and Laverne Adams, Linda Zbitowski, and Lori Rodriguez. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 4, 2019