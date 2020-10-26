Charles Stephens Jr
Novice - Charles Stephens, Jr. age 84, of Novice, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the Coleman County Medical Center.
The family will host a visitation from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, October 29, at Stevens Funeral Home Chapel, 400 W. Pecan Street, in Coleman with Rev. Larry Owings officiating. Interment will follow at the Midway Cemetery near Goldsboro in Coleman County. Services are entrusted to Stevens Funeral Home in Coleman.
He was born March 19, 1936 in Novice to Charlie Stephens and Ella Gray Stephens. Charles grew up in Novice and graduated from Novice High School in 1955. He married Donna Ashley on June 25, 1955 at the Concho Baptist Church in Coleman. Charles served eight years in the National Guard. He retired after a long and distinguished career as a gasoline plant operator for Union Texas Petroleum. Charles enjoyed gardening and taking care of his neighbors in Novice. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His most cherished memories were spending time with his family. Charles was a member of the Novice Baptist Church. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Charles is joined in heaven by his parent, Charlie and Ella Stephens; and two sisters, Louise White and Geneta Richards.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Stephens of Novice; his son, Bob Stephens and wife Connie of Grape Creek; his daughter, Monica Edwards and husband Tom of Carbon; his grandchildren, Kayla Strain and husband Shaun, Travis Stephens and wife Eva, Stephen Edwards, and Colby Edwards and wife Maggie; his great-grandchildren, Kadence and Barrett Strain, Charlotte Stephens, and Parker Edwards; and his sisters-in-law, Gloria Dennis of Snyder and Marcia Lambert of Lawn.
Memorials are suggested in memory of Charles to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Remembrances, condolences, and messages of comfort can be expressed to the family at www.livingmemorials.com
.
To protect each other from the COVID-19 infection, we ask that you comply with the CDC Social Distancing Guidelines as well as Governor Greg Abbott's request that a face covering be utilized.
Funerals are currently a public even being held during the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When you attend a public event, you are acknowledging risk of exposure.
Stevens Funeral Home is honored to serve the Stephens family.