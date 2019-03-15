Charles Thomas Jordan, Jr



Brady, TX



Charles T. Jordan, Jr., 94, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in Menard.



Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo. There will be a private burial at Mission Park South Cemetery in San Antonio under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home in San Angelo.



Mr. Jordan was born December 12, 1924 in San Antonio. He married Geraldine "Jerry" Barton on December 20, 1965 in San Antonio. Charles has been a resident of Brady for 9 years moving from San Antonio in 2010. He retired from San Antonio Brake & Clutch in 2006. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Joyce Collier and Linda Jordan.



Survivors include his wife, Geraldine "Jerry" Jordan of the home; two granddaughters, Susan Miller and husband Jack Wayne Miller of Brady, and Lisa Collier of San Angelo; and six great grandchildren, William Collier, Joshua Collier, Grace Spurgin, Hayden Hermes, Emily Spurgin, and Tara Miller.



Memorials maybe made to Hospice of San Angelo, 36 E Twohig Ave # 1100, San Angelo, TX 76903.



Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary