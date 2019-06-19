|
Charles W. Grizzard
St. Augustine, FL. - Charles W. Grizzard, age 86, of St. Augustine, passed away on June 15, 2019 at the Bailey Family Center for Caring.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Eva Joyce Grizzard; children, Charles R. Grizzard (Tonya), Lisa Joyce Grizzard McCutchan (James), E. Dalton Grizzard (Ted), Special family members Jimmy Lee Grizzard (Cindy), Jeannie Grizzard Lewis (Don), Pris Grizzard Brown,(Ron); brothers, Herman Grizzard (Jane), Jack Grizzard; grandchildren, Desiree Perez ( Shon), Deidre Masters, Darby Grizzard, Demi Grizzard, Kaylee McCutchan, Kolton McCutchan, Brian Schiller (Marsha}, Angela DelPrincipe (Dan); great grandchildren, Kailani Perez, Anna DelPrincipe, Sophia DelPrincipe. Many Nieces and Nephews and greats. Preceded in Death by father Charles R, mother Eva Ruth Grizzard, Brother James F.Grizzard and sister Velma Grizzard Landers).
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Anastasia Baptist Church with Pastor Bobby Crum officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The Heights Baptist Church San Angelo Texas.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 19, 2019