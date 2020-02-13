|
|
Charley Jim Martin, 88, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 31, 2020. Jim was born on December 15, 1931 on the family ranch in eastern Schleicher County to Louis Pat and Catherine Clyde Holland Martin. Jim attended school at the Adams Country School, near the ranch, and high school in Eldorado, Texas, graduating in 1949. Jim married his high school sweetheart, Nelva June Bolt, on February 3, 1951. They were blessed with two children, Jimmy and Jenny Sue. Jim was a lifelong rancher, but during a drought in the 50's, the family had to move to Eldorado so Jim could find a job. Jim went to work for Southwest Texas Electric Co-op in 1956 as a lineman and retired in 1999 as general manager. Jim made many friends during his 43 years at the Co-op. Jim and Nelva loved to square dance and traveled extensively to join their friends around Texas to dance. When anyone needed a volunteer, Jim was eager to help. He volunteered for Hospice, Meals for the Elderly, Early Reading Program, and many other organizations. He also served on the Housing Authority Board, and the Schleicher County School Board. He loved the Way Off Broadway Players and performed and sang in a few of their plays. Jim was an active member of the First United Methodist Church, and taught Sunday School and wad MYF sponsor for many years. He also sang in the choir and served the church any way he could. Jim is survived by his wife of 69 years, Nelva, and his sister Patsy Martin Kenner, children, Jimmy Martin and wife Sherry, and Jenny Sue Trainer. Jim was proud "Papa" to six grandchildren, Pat Martin, Jess Martin and wife Hallie, Toni Martin, Wil Trainer and wife Melinda, Jody Galindo and husband Danny, and Jake Trainer and wife Lynzi. "Papa" was also survived by 14 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Louis Pat and Catherine Clyde Martin; his siblings, Pat Holland Martin, Bina Sue Martin, Elizabeth Ann Lynch, and Robert Henry Martin; son-in-law, Mitch Trainer, and two great grandchildren, Gant and Grady Trainer.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Eldorado, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of San Angelo, Schleicher County Meals for the Elderly, or a . Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 13 to Feb. 20, 2020