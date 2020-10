Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlie Lawrence Cain



Fredericksburg, VA - Charlie Lawrence Cain passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in Fredericksburg, Virginia. He was born in San Angelo on August 11, 1934 to Ruth Huckaby Cain and Lawrence W Cain. He proudly served in the US Navy for 26 years, where he met his wife Louise Agnes Meger. He is survived by children Bruce Cain (Annette), Charlotte Cain (David Moore), Melinda Cain and Nancy Huffine (Andy), 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.









