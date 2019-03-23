|
|
Charlie Pate
Sterling City, TX
Charlie Pate, 91, of Sterling City, Texas, joined , the love of his life Ruby, in heaven on March 21,2019.
Charlie served in the Navy during World War II. He always remembered being transported to the Pacific Islands on the ship USS New Jersey. He drove cattle trucks and oil field trucks most of his working days. After retirement Charlie and Ruby traveled and enjoyed seeing a lot of interesting things and they always had fun. They stayed in Creed, Colorado during the summer for a number of years.
Charlie was a long time member of the St Paul Lutheran in Big Spring, Texas.
Charlie is predeceased by his wife, Ruby, his mother and father, and two sisters.
Charlie leaves behind a niece, Brenda, Bump, and many many friends that will miss his story telling, humor, and a smiling face.
A special thanks to all the wonderful nurses and employees of the Sterling County Nursing Home for their care and kindness.
Graveside services will be held at the Sterling City Cemetery at 2:00PM, Saturday 23rd, 2019.
Charlie requested that no flowers be sent.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 23, 2019