Chase Lindemann
Austin - David "Chase" Lindemann died May 25, 2019, at Cedar Park Regional Hospital after a short illness at the age of 39. He was born April 15, 1980, in San Angelo, Texas, the son of David and Cheryl Lindemann.
Chase graduated from Central High School, Class of 1998. Following high school he attended some college before moving to Austin with his rock band, Failsafe, previously known as No Way Out. The band was together from the age of 15 until he was 25.
Chase went to work at Heartland Healthcare in Austin in 2011 as Transportation Director where he remained employed until his death. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Sidney Awalt and grandmother Gene Awalt. Chase is survived by his parents, a sister, Amy Lindemann, niece, Bella Christoffer, and girlfriend, Maggie Zilemba, uncle and aunt, Randy and Louise Awalt, and several cousins.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, followed by burial at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers are Dustin Aylor, Sam Rich, Matt Graves, Chili Cole, Judson Cole, and Michael McGuffin.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 29 to May 30, 2019