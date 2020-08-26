Cheryl Ann Edgington



San Angelo - Cheryl Edgington, 74, of San Angelo, Tx, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020. She was born on October 29, 1945 in Ft. Worth, Tx to John Edward & Marjorie Carlson. Cheryl attended San Angelo Central High and graduated in the class of 1964. She later went on to obtain a degree in Religious Education from Houston Baptist University. Cheryl then began her career with SAISD, working as an Elementary School Teacher. Cheryl married Larry Edgington on August 30, 1969 and had two children. Cheryl was a proud member of the Alpha Beta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for many years. She also had a passion for teaching children and singing in both, church and civic chorales. Cheryl will always be remembered for her love of word puzzles, especially crosswords. She was preceded in death by her parents, John Ed & Marjorie Carlson; in-laws, Elmer E. & Elizabeth Edgington; daughter, Leslie Ann Boulter; and nephew, Brad Edgington. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Larry Edgington; children, Vickie Edgington Perry and husband Deryll and their daughter Kaylee Perry of San Angelo, Tx; son-in-law, Troy Boulter of Lake Jackson, Tx and grandchildren Chase Boulter of San Diego, CA; Brittney Gorham and husband Will of Clute, Tx; great-grandchild Lochlynn Gorham of Clute, Tx; brother Johnny Carlson; brother-in-law, Jason Edgington and wife Lefaye of Edmond, OK; sister-in-law, Bettye Edgington Jones and husband Don of Midland; nieces & nephews, Christy & Andrew Carlson, Angela Jones Lee and husband Jamie of Houston and their children Pate and Allison Lee, and Bobby Jones and wife Franny of Houston and their children Ellie, Paige, and Carter Jones. Visitation will be at Johnson's Funeral Home from 6-8:00 PM, Friday, August 28, 2020. A celebration of life will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at First Baptist Church of San Angelo. In lieu of flowers, the Edgington family asks that you make memorial donations in Cheryl's name to First Baptist Church of San Angelo, 37 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903. The family would also like to thank The Springs Memory Care and St. Gabriel's Hospice for their care during this difficult time.









