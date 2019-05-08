|
Christopher Brian Heath
San Angelo - Our beautiful creation Christopher Brian Heath Departed us on May 3rd 2019 from complications of asthma.
Chris was born on December 30th 1973 In Odessa Texas He lived his youthful years skateboarding the streets of Pecos , TX with his friends and cousin.
Not known for being a man of many words he was known for his infectious smile and heart of gold.
He had a great passion for drawing, motorcycles, and dogs. Chris obtained his CDL license later in life and had a great respect for thepeople he worked with and for in the oil field business.
He was a loving son to Linda Ortegon and was greatly respected and loved by Manuel Ortegon, he was a caring husband to Stevie Heath, A protective father to Makaela and Megan Kippes, and stepdaughter Aaliyah Smith, and a typical pain in the butt baby brother to Schelle Canion. He leaves many friends and loved ones that will miss him dearly.
Memorial services are pending for early summer.
Donations can be made to the .
